Shay Mitchell has a drinking problem. I'm not suggesting the "Pretty Little Liars" star needs to check into a treatment center. I'm talking about the fact that "Thirst With Shay Mitchell," which starts streaming Thursday on Max, falls a little flat.

The premise sounds tasty: Exploring South America over four episodes with a personality that brings Shirley Temple-like enthusiasm to bar hopping, matching each shot with a dazzling new outfit. She can be a lot of fun, especially when she has picked out appropriate shoes. But Mitchell seems more interested in getting a buzz than learning about culture. Her descriptions of cocktails are aimed at viewers who aren't old enough to imbibe. She uses the word "amazing" more than a contestant on "The Bachelor." She didn't seem to do much research before hopping on a plane. At one point, she asks an Argentinian to give her a definition of "gaucho." She's more invested in finding a hangover cure than learning about the history of Machu Picchu.

Celebrities can be great tour guides. "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" and "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" are fantastic because the hosts bring a great deal of curiosity to the table. But "Thirst" only manages to whet your appetite for a more thorough journey.

Also this week

'Red Nose Day: Cheers to Ten Years'

For the past decade, major celebrities have participated in televised skits to help raise money for kids who could use some extra support. This special looks back at the most hilarious moments, including a reunion of the "Love Actually" cast, Coldplay's reimagining of "Game of Thrones" as a musical and Paul Rudd taking on Blake Griffin in a game of basketball. 7 p.m. Thursday, NBC

'No Direction Home: Bob Dylan'

If the death of Spider John Koerner on Saturday has you thinking about his impact on a young Bob Dylan, you'll want to dedicate time to watching this 2005, four-hour documentary on the legendary performer's rise in the 1960s. The film cites Martin Scorsese as director, but it's clear that Dylan himself is firmly in control, which means you can't completely trust the material. Still, the music is terrific, as is the commentary from early influencers like Pete Seeger, Liam Clancy and Minneapolis native Tony Glover. 8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Tires'

Shane Gillis has recovered nicely from being fired from "Saturday Night Live" by doubling down on the kind of material that got him into hot water in the first place. This sitcom, set in the country's most politically incorrect automotive center, gives Gillis and his comedy pals an excuse to mock Asian accents, trivialize sexual harassment and stretch a bikini car wash over two episodes, all in the name of satire. I'm not buying it. Thursday, Netflix

'Thelma the Unicorn'

Director Jared Hess, best known for "Napoleon Dynamite," brings his signature brand of quirkiness to this animated film about a pony who masquerades as a mythical creature in order to become a rock star. The movie's slapstick scenes will amuse youngsters, but the primary audience seems to be the adults who might get a kick out of the not-so-subtle digs at the music industry and hearing Alabama Shakes lead singer Brittany Howard belt out catchy new tunes. Netflix