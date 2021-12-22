IMAPCT PLAYER
Jalen Brunson, Dallas
Brunson played well against Minnesota for the second straight game in scoring a game-high 28.
By the numbers
12 for 29 Wolves' three-point shooting when you subtract D'Angelo Russell's 1 of 11.
14 Shot attempts for Karl-Anthony Towns, third most on the team
17 Turnovers for the Wolves
