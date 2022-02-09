GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: The goalie made 27 saves to shut out the Wild for the first time this season.
2. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goaltender kept the score close, picking up 27 saves.
3. Mark Scheifele, Jets: The center scored the game-winning goal on the power play in the first period.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals by the Wild for the first time this season.
0 Points for Kevin Fiala for the first time in 13 games.
2 Fights between Marcus Foligno and Adam Lowry.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Olympics
Prior Lake's Moltzan 'thrilled' with 8th place finish in women's slalom
Skiing in her first Olympics, Paula Moltzan's finish Wednesday was the highest by an American.
Sports
Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by legal issue
An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday.
Sports
Petra Vlhova wins Slovakia's 1st Alpine gold at Olympics
Petra Vlhova added an Olympic gold medal to her growing list of achievements, winning the women's slalom at the Beijing Games on Wednesday.
Sports
Bruns leads North Dakota against St. Thomas after 21-point game
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-20, 1-11 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-15, 2-9 Summit)
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.