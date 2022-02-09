GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: The goalie made 27 saves to shut out the Wild for the first time this season.

2. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goaltender kept the score close, picking up 27 saves.

3. Mark Scheifele, Jets: The center scored the game-winning goal on the power play in the first period.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals by the Wild for the first time this season.

0 Points for Kevin Fiala for the first time in 13 games.

2 Fights between Marcus Foligno and Adam Lowry.