GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Ryan Johansen, Predators: The center scored a hat trick.
2. Juuse Saros, Predators: The goalie blocked 47 shots.
3. Roman Josi, Predators: The defenseman had a goal and set up two others.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Regulation losses by the Wild in its last 12 games, both to Nashville.
3 Power play goals by the Predators in the first to tie the franchise record for a period.
5 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.
