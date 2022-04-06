GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Ryan Johansen, Predators: The center scored a hat trick.

2. Juuse Saros, Predators: The goalie blocked 47 shots.

3. Roman Josi, Predators: The defenseman had a goal and set up two others.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Regulation losses by the Wild in its last 12 games, both to Nashville.

3 Power play goals by the Predators in the first to tie the franchise record for a period.

5 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.