Impact player
Juan Soto, San Diego
Padres outfielder went 4-for-4 with two doubles.
By the numbers
6 Times the Twins have scored zero or one run in a game this season.
95 Pitches thrown by Louie Varland, the most in his three starts this season.
405 Distance in feet of Manny Machado's ninth-inning home run.
More From Sports
Sports
Struggling Correa hears, understands boos after Twins loss
With each empty at-bat by Carlos Correa, the exasperation mounted in the crowd in Minnesota.
Loons
After letting leads slip, Loons pull through in PKs to advance in U.S. Open Cup
Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored two goals for the Loons but the celebration was on hold until they finally won after eight rounds of penalty kicks.
Sports
Kirby throws 7 sharp innings, Mariners blank Rangers 5-0
George Kirby struck out nine in seven sharp innings, Tom Murphy hit his first homer in more than a year, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-0 on Tuesday night.
Twins
Twins' Farmer to return soon after frightening fastball in the face
Infielder Kyle Farmer spent last week at Class AAA St. Paul and batted .308 with three RBI in four games.
Twins
Twins don't offer much on bases, in field in series-opening loss to Padres
A solid effort by Twins starter Louie Varland was wasted when the Twins committed three errors in the seventh inning.