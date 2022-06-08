IMPACT PLAYER
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Two hits and three RBI, including the tone-setting first-inning blast into the juniper bushes in center field.
BY THE NUMBERS
26 Victories by the Yankees, in 38 regular-season games over 13 seasons at Target Field.
40 Victories this season by New York, the first team to get there.
4 Hits by Jorge Polanco in five at-bats, the 11th game of his career with at least four.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Beckham's grand slam powers St. Paul Saints past Rochester 10-6
St. Paul broke open the game with a four-run fourth inning.
Sports
Lightning beat Rangers 4-1 in Game 4 to even East final
The Tampa Bay Lightning delivered on a promise to play with a greater sense of urgency, storming back in the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers and keeping their bid for a third straight Stanley Cup title alive.
Sports
Yankees hit 3 homers to beat Twins 10-4 for 7th straight win
The starting pitching has been so dominant for the New York Yankees this year, it has almost overshadowed another potent offense that leads the major leagues in home runs.
Twins
Yankees start with a bang, open up late in 10-4 victory over Twins
The Yankees made themselves at home at Target Field, hitting two home runs in the first inning and adding a three-run shot in the seventh to take the series opener.