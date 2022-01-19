GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
He converted a go-ahead three-point play with 29 seconds left and finished with 20 points.
BY THE NUMBERS
21 Wolves team-high points for Anthony Edwards, who also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
22-22 Wolves record, returning to .500. They're 10-12 on the road.
19 Points by New York's Kemba Walker in his return from a nine-game absence with a sore left knee.
