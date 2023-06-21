Impact player

Christian Arroyo, Red Sox

Infielder went 5-for-5, including a home run, a double and four RBI.

By the numbers

1 Career saves by Boston's Corey Kluber, one fewer than the number of Cy Young Awards he's won.

54 Fastest pitch, in mph, recorded by the Twins' Willi Castro during his second career pitching performance, both against Boston this year.

0 Runs allowed by Boston's Kutter Crawford, his first scoreless start since June 12, 2022.