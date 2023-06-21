Impact player
Christian Arroyo, Red Sox
Infielder went 5-for-5, including a home run, a double and four RBI.
By the numbers
1 Career saves by Boston's Corey Kluber, one fewer than the number of Cy Young Awards he's won.
54 Fastest pitch, in mph, recorded by the Twins' Willi Castro during his second career pitching performance, both against Boston this year.
0 Runs allowed by Boston's Kutter Crawford, his first scoreless start since June 12, 2022.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx continue surge over Sparks, beat L.A. for third time this season
Napheesa Collier led all players with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Tiffany Mitchell had five steals, including a game-sealing interception with 15.1 seconds left.
Sports
Collier helps Minnesota beat Los Angeles for 3rd time in 9 days
Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-61 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Bregman homers and Valdez outpitches Verlander as the Astros beat the Mets 4-2 to end their skid
For much of the last few years, the Houston Astros depended on Justin Verlander to lead their rotation.
Sports
Contreras has the big hit as the Brewers overcome a 4-run deficit to beat the Diamondbacks 7-5
The Milwaukee Brewers went over a month without rallying to win any games they had trailed by multiple runs.
Twins
Twins lose to Red Sox again as Ober gets little support
Kutter Crawford and two Red Sox relievers shut down the Twins, Boston's hitters punished Minnesota's beleaguered bullpen, and the Twins lost for the fifth time in six days, 10-4 at Target Field.