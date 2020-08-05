GAME 11 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Berrios, Twins
He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning to earn his first victory in three starts this season, limiting the Pirates to one run on four hits and three walks in six innings while striking out six.
BY THE NUMBERS
2-9 The Pirates’ record after their fifth loss in a row, an MLB-worst .182 winning percentage.
3 Twins pitchers to earn a save this season after Trevor May recorded the final two outs.
ON DECK
The teams move to Pittsburgh for two more games. Twins rookie Randy Dobnak will start in his hometown against the Pirates’ Trevor Williams.
