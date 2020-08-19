GAME 24 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Kenta Maeda, Twins

Didn’t get rewarded with a victory for his eight no-hit innings, but it was the Twins’ top pitching performance of the year nonetheless.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Innings for winning pitcher Jorge Alcala, his first major league victory in his seventh appearance.

10 Career games for Mitch Garver at first base; he was forced to play there when Marwin Gonzalez got ejected.

3 Errors for the Twins on the season; the third resulted in Milwaukee scoring the tying run.

ON DECK

Rich Hill will be activated off the injured list to make his second start of the year for the Twins, facing the Brewers’ Brett Anderson.