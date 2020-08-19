GAME 24 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Kenta Maeda, Twins
Didn’t get rewarded with a victory for his eight no-hit innings, but it was the Twins’ top pitching performance of the year nonetheless.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Innings for winning pitcher Jorge Alcala, his first major league victory in his seventh appearance.
10 Career games for Mitch Garver at first base; he was forced to play there when Marwin Gonzalez got ejected.
3 Errors for the Twins on the season; the third resulted in Milwaukee scoring the tying run.
ON DECK
Rich Hill will be activated off the injured list to make his second start of the year for the Twins, facing the Brewers’ Brett Anderson.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus State health officials: Minnesota's declining case growth coincides with mask mandate timing
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus State health officials: Minnesota's declining case growth coincides with mask mandate timing
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks with 4-3 win in Game 5
Facing an early deficit, the Vegas Golden Knights were sparked by its stars, setting the stage for Alex Tuch to send top-seed in the Western Conference into the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Sports
Harlem Globetrotter gets apology after banana thrown at him
A Black member of the Harlem Globetrotters said two white news anchors threw fruits, including a banana, at him while he was performing basketball tricks…
Vikings
Watts could be Vikings' answer inside on the defensive line
Armon Watts showed flashes in 2019 that he should play more. In this first week of full-pad practices, Watts is working as the No. 2 nose tackle behind Shamar Stephen.
Twins
Maeda loses no-hitter in 9th, but Twins prevail over Brewers in 12 innings
Instead of tossing the sixth no-hitter in Twins history, Kenta Maeda became the sixth Twins pitcher to lose a no-hit bid in the ninth inning.
Motorsports
Kanaan hoping to make one more farewell tour next season
Tony Kanaan wanted to celebrate this season with his longtime, loyal fans.