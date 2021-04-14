GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Bobby Dalbec, Boston

The first baseman, who had five homers vs. the Twins during spring training, had a pair of run-scoring doubles.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Consecutive games with a home run for Boston's Rafael Devers.

23 Consecutive games with a strikeout by Miguel Sano; the streak ended Tuesday after two walks, a pop out and a groundout.

33 Temperature at first pitch, the third-coldest game at Target Field and fifth-coldest in franchise history.

ON DECK

The teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday with both games set for seven innings. Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios pitch against Nathan Eovoldi and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Megan Ryan