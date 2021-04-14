GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Bobby Dalbec, Boston
The first baseman, who had five homers vs. the Twins during spring training, had a pair of run-scoring doubles.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Consecutive games with a home run for Boston's Rafael Devers.
23 Consecutive games with a strikeout by Miguel Sano; the streak ended Tuesday after two walks, a pop out and a groundout.
33 Temperature at first pitch, the third-coldest game at Target Field and fifth-coldest in franchise history.
ON DECK
The teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday with both games set for seven innings. Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios pitch against Nathan Eovoldi and Eduardo Rodriguez.
Megan Ryan
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Deal the Kraken? Francis can't make official trades -- yet
Just because the NHL can't release the Kraken until October doesn't mean Seattle wasn't in the mix at the trade deadline.
Sports
Betts, Bauer star for new fans as Dodgers crush Rockies 7-0
Although Mookie Betts has already won a World Series ring and finished second in NL MVP voting while wearing Dodger Blue, he had never been serenaded with long, loud, loving chants of "Mooooookie!" echoing through Chavez Ravine.
Sports
LEADING OFF: Cubs managing COVID scare, Musgrove vs Bucs
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
Variety
Royal funeral offers chance for William, Harry to reconcile
When Prince Philip's funeral takes place on Saturday, it will be more than a focal point for national mourning. Many will also be watching for any signs of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family, especially with his elder brother Prince William.
Sports
Tatum scores 32, Celtics edge Trail Blazers for 4th straight
Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final moments, and the Boston Celtics held off the Portland Trail Blazers 116-115 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.