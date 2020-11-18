TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
LAKE
• Eden Prairie def. Hopkins, 25-9, 25-15, 25-8
• Minnetonka def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Edina, 25-4, 25-19, 25-9
MCAA
• West Lutheran def. North Lakes, 25-11, 25-14, 25-9
METRO EAST
• Henry Sibley def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15
• Hill-Murray def. Simley, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19
• North St. Paul def. Tartan, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
METRO WEST
• Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Louis Park, 12-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20
• Chanhassen def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-17, 25-20, 25-6
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• South def. Washburn, 25-13, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19
MINNESOTA RIVER
• SW Christian def. Sibley East, 25-22, 25-22, 25-9
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker def. Princeton, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13
• Big Lake def. North Branch, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North def. Shakopee, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
• Rosemount def. Apple Valley, 26-24, 25-20, 25-23
SUBURBAN EAST
• Irondale def. White Bear Lake, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
• Mounds View def. Forest Lake, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
• Woodbury def. Park of C.G., 25-22, 30-28, 25-17
WRIGHT COUNTY
• New Prague def. Mound Westonka, 30-28, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21
• Waconia def. Jordan, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hutchinson def. Mankato West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
• Northfield def. Faribault, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15
• PACT def. LILA, 18-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-23
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup def. NCEUH, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22
• Aitkin def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-20, 25-20, 25-8
• Brainerd def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 27-25
• Buffalo Lake-H-S def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12
• Byron def. Goodhue, 25-19, 22-25, 28-26, 25-19
• Cloquet def. Mesabi East, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21
• East Grand Forks def. Warroad, 25-8, 25-12, 25-23
• Fosston def. Climax/Fisher, 25-11, 25-13, 25-5
• Grand Rapids def. Proctor, 26-24, 25-10, 25-21
• Hills-Beaver Creek def. Edgerton, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
• Medford def. Hayfield, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12, 26-28, 16-14
• Moorhead def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13
• Nicollet def. Truman/ML/GHEC, 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15
• Randolph def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
• Red Rock Central def. SW Minn. Christian, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
• Redwood Valley def. Pipestone, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-15
• Rochester John Marshall def. Owatonna, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20
• Roseau def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-7, 25-15, 25-17
• Sacred Heart def. Northern Freeze, 28-26, 25-20, 28-26
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-9, 25-12, 25-5
• Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15
• Waterville-E-M def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-8, 25-10, 25-6