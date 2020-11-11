Tuesday
VOLLEYBALL
LAKE
• Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9
METRO EAST
• Henry Sibley def. Tartan, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21
• North St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23
METRO WEST
• St. Louis Park def. Chanhassen, 25-14, 25-23, 39-41, 25-23
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Mayer Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti def. Big Lake, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24
• North Branch def. Princeton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover def. Rogers, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23
• Armstrong def. Anoka, 25-13, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21
• Centennial def. Blaine, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20
• Champlin Park def. Osseo, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14
• Elk River def. Coon Rapids, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16
• Maple Grove def. Spring Lake Park, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20
• Totino-Grace def. Park Center, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 18-25, 15-8
SKYLINE
• Nova Classical def. St. Croix Prep, 25-20, 16-25, 25-9, 15-25, 15-10
TRI-METRO
• Fridley def. Columbia Heights, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14
• Richfield def. Brooklyn Center, 25-11, 25-8, 25-22
WRIGHT COUNTY
• New Prague def. Waconia, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 21-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13
• Aitkin def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23
• Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-16, 15-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13
• BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 25-13, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15
• Brandon-Evansville def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17
• Breckenridge def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16
• Canby def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19
• Dawson-Boyd def. Renville County West, 25-23, 24-26, 25-12, 21-25, 15-13
• Deer River def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-20, 25-20, 25-6
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
• Fillmore Central def. Caledonia, 25-8, 15-25, 25-22, 25-14
• Foley def. Little Falls, 25-21, 11-25, 25-11, 18-25, 15-9
• Greenway def. Proctor, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
• Henning def. Pillager, 25-6, 25-3, 25-9
• Hibbing def. International Falls, 25-7, 25-13, 25-16
• Hill City def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25
• Houston def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-13, 25-11, 25-8
• Isle def. East Central, 11-25, 25-22, 25-22, 12-25, 15-13
• Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-10
• Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 15-6
• Maple Lake def. Royalton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
• Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17
• Menahga def. Verndale, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21
• Minneota def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15
• Osakis def. Benson, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12
• Park Christian def. NCEUH, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
• Pequot Lakes def. Detroit Lakes, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
• Pierz def. Milaca, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 15-7
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Bemidji, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Tech, 22-25, 25-7, 25-8, 27-25
• Staples-Motley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-22, 19-25, 25-9, 23-25, 15-10
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Nevis, 25-16, 27-25, 25-19
• Willmar def. Rocori, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11
• Yellow Medicine East def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
MINNESOTA
• Brainerd def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
• East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17
• Goodhue def. Cannon Falls, 15-25, 25-20, 25-16, 19-25, 15-7
• Grand Rapids def. Duluth East, 25-9, 26-24, 25-17
• Hayfield def. Maple River, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Byron, 25-10, 25-20, 25-19
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-19, 25-13, 25-20
• Mahnomen/Waubun def. Crookston, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
• St. Peter def. Waseca, 14-25, 25-27, 25-10, 25-19, 15-2
• Wabasso def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19