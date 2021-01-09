About 100 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Saturday at the Minnesota State Capitol, waving flags, chanting, praying and expressing support for the president's discounted claims that he actually won the 2020 election.

As watchful Minnesota state troopers lined the steps of the Capitol facing the crowd, the protesters declared that they would stay peaceful, and they did so. Prayer was a large part of the rally, with speakers saying that if God wills it, Trump will remain president.

The rally came just days after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol at Trump's bidding in an effort to disrupt the counting of electoral votes establishing Joe Biden as the next president.

That same day, Wednesday, Trump supporters also gathered at the Minnesota Capitol to protest. Saturday's crowd was smaller than Wednesday's, and at one point offered applause for the state troopers at the scene.

Saturday's protesters had originally planned to drive by the homes of legislators and judges Saturday, but announced at the rally that they would not be doing so.

"Given the tension in the air right now, I don't think it's a good idea today," a speaker said.

PATRICK CONDON