The Robbinsdale-based Travail team has set its sights to the south, with the revelation of a new Pig Ate My Pizza location coming to Bloomington.

The group behind its eponymous fine-dining complex and the casual Nouvelle, both in Robbinsdale, has filed a proposal with the city of Bloomington to take over a former gas station at 10700 Bloomington Ferry Road. The proposal was first reported in the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal, somewhat prematurely, said Travail co-owner Mike Brown.

"We have applied to the city, yes," Brown told the Star Tribune. "Still some hoops to jump through."

If all goes according to plan, the new pizzeria could open by December or January.

Pig Ate My Pizza opened in 2013 on Robbinsdale's main street in the original home of Travail, and rebranded as a brewpub, Nouvelle, in 2022. Much of the Pig Ate My Pizza menu has been resurrected at Nouvelle.

The Bloomington version of PAMP could see some menu changes while bringing Nouvelle's brews to the south metro.

"We love the idea of putting more focus on pasta vegetable dishes, along with pizza, and sharing the fantastic beer brewed by Andy Goettsch and his team," Brown said.

The restaurant would be open for dinner on weekdays, and all day on weekends, according to the proposal.

"We feel there's a need in the area. And we feel the location and landlord are a perfect fit for us and the concept," Brown said.

New restaurant with craft cocktails coming to Maple Grove

Grackle will take the place of the old Wahlburgers at Hemlock Way and Elm Creek Boulevard in Maple Grove. The all-day cafe is from the same team behind Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails in nearby Andover. Just like their original eatery, the menu is expected to serve the neighborhood approachable (but just a little fancy) fare and drinks. Renovations are underway and they expect to open later this summer.

Dogwood opens a new colorful caffeine hub

The newest location of local Dogwood Coffee Co. has opened in Midway in the former Hodges Bend (2700 W. University Av., St. Paul, dogwoodcoffee.com). The space has been given a big refresh with a cheery mural and is ready to serve thirsty fans. The new location came after their former (nearby) building was targeted for renovations. Dogwood has two other locations: 4021 E. Lake St. and 1209 NE. Tyler St., both in Minneapolis.

Backstory expands to the suburbs

In other coffee news, Backstory Coffee Roasters will open its first suburban location at the base of the new Fenley Apartments in Bloomington (8051 33rd Av. S., backstory.coffee). This will be the third location for the coffee shop that started small in St. Paul and has grown to include another cafe in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.

The new cafe is in the Bloomington Central Station community, not far from the Mall of America. Look for a late-summer opening.

Midway's getting a new daytime cafe

Hey Bear is taking shape in St. Paul inside the former Foxy Falafel on Raymond Avenue, just off University. The grab-and-go restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch — and there will be biscuits. The cafe is expected to open in the next couple of months; follow their socials for cute bear videos and updates.

A new tenant for St. Paul's original Blue Door Pub

The papered-over windows have cutouts that only encourage neighborhood folks to peer into the under-construction restaurant on Selby Avenue near Fairview Avenue. Inside, the new bar and restaurant Local Rumor is coming together. The new venture comes courtesy of Scott Cochran, who was the COO of Keg and Case food hall. His Local Legend Hospitality group is expected to launch a new eatery in the small space later this year.

The address previously housed the first Blue Door Pub before it went dark during the pandemic. Before that, it was Puerto Azul. We can confirm that, for the first time in decades, the door is no longer blue. But there is a colorful mural and we're expecting a full bar inside.

Peppers and Fries closing June 29

Peppers and Fries, the casual restaurant on E. Lake Street in Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood, has announced that it will close at the end of the month after almost a decade of great indoor-outdoor summer dining and selection of burgers and burritos. The silver lining is that the food truck will live on.

The father-daughter duo of Steve and Marie Frias opened the restaurant in 2015. They came from a rich hospitality legacy: Steve Frias' parents are Guillermo and Gloria Frias of St. Paul's longstanding restaurant Boca Chica. They'll have one last hurrah on June 29 from noon to 7 p.m., celebrating what they call Steve's semiretirement and Marie's "return to 'normal' life." Drop by at 3900 E. Lake St., peppersandfries.com.

Night market season is here

All kinds of fun is to be had roaming a night market, filling up on food, local art and great people-watching.

Little Mekong night market is June 22 and 23 in St. Paul's neighborhood of the same name. Expect all kinds of Southeast Asian food stands with dishes like green papaya salad, Hmong sausage, bubble waffles and more between Mackubin and Marion streets on W. University Avenue.

Out at the West End in St. Louis Park, Neon Night Market is held Wednesdays from 5-10 p.m. through August. Food trucks will be rolling in along with a salt cave, roller skating, a bounce house and vendors with fun goods to shop. Head to 1621 West End Blvd.

North Loop Green (350 N. 5th St., Mpls.) is now open and inviting the city to come enjoy the neighborhood's new green space with a night market Thursdays from 5-10 p.m. through Sept. 19. The event promises food, pet goods and unique treasures.