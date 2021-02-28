Two suspects were fatally shot and an officer wounded following a traffic stop Saturday night in Wadena County, according to authorities.

The gunfire erupted about 8:45 p.m. near Sebeka after a struggle between a sheriff's deputy and one motorist was followed by a second driver arriving on the scene and getting involved, the Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic offense near the intersection of 205th Avenue and 280th Street in North Germany Township. The vehicle eventually stopped near 205th and 270th.

A struggle ensued between the deputy and the motorist, then a second driver arrived as did a Sebeka police officer as the physical confrontation continued.

A short time later, at least one of the motorists began shooting at the officers, the Sheriff's Office statement read. One of the officers returned fire. The gunfire left all four struck at one time or another.

One motorist died at the scene, while the other died at a hospital in Wadena.

The wounded deputy was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of noncritical injuries.

The Sebeka officer was struck in the protective vest and did not require medical treatment.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been on the scene and will investigate what led to the gunfire and the events that transpired.

Identities of all those involved in the confrontation have yet to be released.

This is the third fatal shooting involving law enforcement in Minnesota in the past week.

David Conwell, 37, of Duluth was fatally shot by police Friday after a daylong standoff with law enforcement during which he fatally shot a police K-9.

Last weekend, a man was shot to death by police after a 40-mile highway pursuit through Anoka and Isanti counties. A second man was charged Tuesday in that case, in which a police K-9 was wounded by gunfire but survived.

