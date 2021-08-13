Townball season is moving into the home stretch in Minnesota with section and region playoffs and the Class A state tournament on the scheduled for the weekend.

The Class A state tournament begins this weekend at Palm Field in St. Anthony Village. The 16-team single-elimination bracket, which features teams from the Twin Cities metro area, and more information about the tournament is here.

The Class B and C tournaments begin August 20 at Chaska, Waconia and Hamburg and run through Labor Day. Some teams have already qualified and the final week of section and region play will be this weekend. Results, schedules and brackets for sections and regions are here.

Information about the ballparks for the Class B and C tournaments is here.

Tournament games will be available on the web for a fee through Prep Spotlight TV.

The Minnesota Baseball Association web site is here.