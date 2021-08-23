Air Freight Unlimited won its first Class A state amateur baseball title Sunday defeating Highland Park 12-1 in the title game at St. Anthony Village.

Ben Meyer, a former pitcher at the University of Minnesota, pitched a two-hitter as Air Freight took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and broke open the game with four runs in the fifth on a pair of home runs.

The Class B and C state tournaments completed their first weekend of play at sites in Chaska, Waconia and Hamburg. Those tournaments run for the next two weekends before wrapping up with championship games on Labor Day.

In Class B, defending champion Chanhassen opened its title defense by beating Moorhead 8-1 and will play Rochester on Friday night at Hamburg.

