Tousley Motorsports & Marine is looking to sell 13 motorcycles and All-Terrain Vehicles damaged during a dramatic Christmas Day break-in, and the dealer is throwing in a bonus with each purchase: video of the crime.

"Get your piece of Tousley Motorsports & Marine history," a social media posting announcing Saturday's "Scratch & Dent" sale reads. "It will make a cool story to tell your riding buddies."

Cameras caught the action as 30-year-old Austin Michael Erickson, now charged in the case, broke into the business about 6:20 a.m. on Christmas morning. He hopped on an ATV and went on a joyride through the showroom at 1400 E. County Road E in White Bear Lake. Erickson crashed into numerous fixtures and merchandise, including ATVs and motorcycles, before plowing through three garage doors and a fence as he drove away.

Police caught Erickson a short time later, according to charges filed in Ramsey County District Court.

Damage was estimated at $150,000, the charges said. The marred units will be sold "as is" without a warranty, the posting reads, but sales associate Jeff Stanley said buyers won't notice much.

"It's mostly cosmetic damage, a little piece missing. Nothing major," Stanley said in an interview.

The bikes and ATVs will start at $1,800, said Marketing Manager Shannon Berthiaume. Buyers will get a copy of the video, too.

Erickson, 30, of Little Canada, walked to Tousley on Christmas morning and climbed a fence, according to the charges. He used a trailer hitch to break into the building. Erickson told authorities a friend talked him into doing the burglary, the charges said.

Erickson was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and motor vehicle theft. He is due in court Feb. 22 to face the charges.

At the time of the crime, Erickson was out on bail on a previous case in which he was charged with motor vehicle theft, second-degree assault and making threats of violence, court records show.







