A tornado watch was in effect Saturday until 4 p.m. for a wide swath of east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including the Twin Cities metro area.

"Even if it looks nice out right now, make sure to have a plan to get to a safe shelter, an interior building with an interior windowless room," said meteorologist Nick Carletta of the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service. "Make sure people have their eyes to the skies and are weather aware with a safe place to go whenever they receive a warning."

Parts of western Minnesota at 11 a.m. were seeing severe thunderstorms, including 70 mph winds and baseball-sized hail, Carletta said. The storms were moving east into central and eastern Minnesota.

The tornado watch includes the following Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carlton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright.

In Wisconsin, the following counties were under the tornado watch: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn, Iron, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn.

