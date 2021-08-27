Fire personnel by the hundreds joined in battle Friday to defeat the largest of numerous wildfires in northeastern Minnesota, where smoke from tens of thousands of burning acres prompted a warning to residents to remain indoors.

An air quality alert issued by state regulators passed as of Friday morning, and conditions for breathing have improved to "good" in the region where the Greenwood and other smaller fires have been burning for many days.

Friday's weather turns cooler, according to forecasters, with highs around 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour will at times gust to 30 mph.

Forecasters see much the same through the weekend, which bodes well for pushing down the fire threat.

The Greenwood fire is burning on roughly 40 square miles — about 26,000 acres — in the Superior National Forest and appears to have leveled off in size, according to incident command officials.

"Today's priority again is to hold and improve firelines with the support of air resources, engines, bulldozers and other equipment and to reduce the burnable natural fuels near homes or near the edge of the fire," read the latest assessment from command personnel.

There are 481 personnel tasked with fighting the Greenwood fire, and command officials envision that number to grow to roughly 600.

In the meantime, Hwys. 2 and 1, vital arteries in the region, remain closed. Also, flight restrictions over the area are still in force.

The fire has destroyed 12 residences and 57 outbuildings, and damaged three more properties in the McDougal Lake area this week, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Started by lightning, the Greenwood Fire was detected mid-afteroon on Aug. 15 on the Laurentian Ranger District. Generally, the fire is between Greenwood Lake and the intersections of Hwys. 1 and 2.

Two much smaller lightning-ignited blazes to the east, the John Ek (1,563) and Whelp (50 acres) fires, continue to burn in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness north of Tofte but have shown no signs of expanding.

An air reconnaissance crew has a daylong mission of scouting the John Ek fire for any potential hazards to firefighters arriving on the ground.

