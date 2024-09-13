Top 10 dance performances of fall 2024 in the Twin Cities

When Dance Theatre of Harlem last performed at Northrop, the audience erupted numerous times with cheers, and the performance concluded with three enthusiastic standing ovations. This year, the New York City-based company brings neoclassical stylings of George Balanchine, a work by DTH founder and artistic director Arthur Mitchell, and William Forsythe’s “Blake Works IV (The Barre Project),” set to music by popular British singer-songwriter James Blake, created specifically for the company. (Sept. 27 & 28, Northrop auditorium, Mpls. $26.50-$81. northrop.umn.edu)