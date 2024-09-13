Top 10 family-friendly events in the Twin Cities this fall
Cooler air brings kids and parents to apple orchards, pumpkin patches and festivals.
Fall is the apple’s time to shine as orchards brim with sweet and crunchy varieties ready for picking and eating. Apple Jack Orchards offers autumnal crops with 20 varieties of apples as well as pumpkins and sunflowers. The fun farm also celebrates the 75th anniversary of Peanuts with a 5-acre themed corn maze to pay homage to Charlie Brown and friends. The grounds also include a corn pit, jumping pillows, games, swings, bubble barn, wagon train and more. Keep the merriment going by taking home hand-dipped caramel apples, homemade pies and crisps. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Nov. 23, $8-$20, free for apple market, gift shop and bakery, 4875 37th St. SE., Delano, applejackorchards.com)
ValleyScare
Valleyfair’s nights of frightening fun have returned. The amusement park has resurrected Minnesota’s largest Halloween haunt. Guests will need steady nerves to enter the six immersive haunted mazes, including the new “state-of-the-scare” “Cryptic Land,” where guests seek to avoid the Minnesota Ice Man. Those who make it through the mazes unscathed can go through scare zones and interactives such as Hide and Seek, Hell on Wheels, the Raveyard and more. This time the attraction is a separate ticketed event from the daytime, family-friendly “Tricks and Treats,” which will continue this year with lighthearted and no-scare amusements and activities. (ValleyScare: Select Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 26, see website for schedule, valleyscare.com; Tricks and Treats: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 28-Oct. 27, valleyfair.com, $34.99-$65, 1 Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee)
Joyer Adventure Farm
A short drive out of the Twin Cities leads to wholesome fall fun on the farm where “joy is the main crop.” Seasonal adventures include a honey bee experience, corn maze, zoom mountain, corn box, visits with farm animals, hayrides and more. At the accompanying Waldoch Farm, little farm hands can pick strawberries, vegetables and other produce. There’s also a variety of hanging baskets and garden bed plants for fall planting. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21-Oct. 31 daily, closed Tuesdays, $14.99-$22.99, 8174 Lake Drive, Lino Lakes, waldochfarm.com)
Shout Out Loud
Giving the vibe of a backyard carnival, this event also has serious intentions of bringing awareness to suicide prevention. Through activities and information from community resources, the goal is that guests leave with coping skills and everyday tips to help children and teens with mental illness. Learn about making healthy mindfulness through games and activities. Eat from food trucks, listen to music and maybe even win a raffle prize. Proceeds will benefit Shout Out Loud’s school-based Mental Wellness and Coping Skills program that empowers students with strategies for maintaining mental wellness. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28, free, The Roc, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park, shoutoutloudmn.com)
Fall Festival
The Anoka County Fairgrounds will be filled with the sights, sounds and smells of cooler weather. More than 100 makers, artisans and crafters will sell various items. Participate in the daily costume contest, then grab a brave friend to walk through the Knights of Columbus haunted house. The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department will do safety demonstrations. Entertainment includes music, festival foods, pedal tractors, pumpkin bowling and more. Wristbands will be available for carnival rides at $25 per day. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 4-6, $5-$10, 3200 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka, anokacountyfair.com)
Waconia Scarecrow Tour
More than 40 decorated figures will add fall charm to the western suburb. Families can take a self-guided tour through the city to see quirky, clever and funny scarecrows dressed up for amusement. Most scarecrows are staged outside shops and businesses to showcase the members of the Waconia Chamber of Commerce. For a little added competition, there will be a grand prize and people’s choice winner. (Oct. 10-20, throughout Waconia, see website for locations, destinationwaconia.org)
Rocky’s Pumpkin Patch
Children don’t have to wait for Halloween to show off their costumes. Turn into a princess, superhero or other character for trick-or-treating. Organizations that serve youth in the Coon Rapids community will be on hand. Play a round of bingo or musical chairs. Have your face painted and careen through obstacle courses. Each child will receive a pumpkin while supplies last. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19, free, Sand Creek Park, 1008 Northdale Blvd., Coon Rapids, coonrapidsmn.gov)
Twin Cities Con
A gathering for geeks, nerds and those who are just obsessed with certain entertainment franchises. Celebrity appearances will include actors Hayden Christensen and Stephanie Beatriz and professional wrestler Sting, to name just a few. Throughout the three-day affair, guests and cosplayers can attend workshops and shop from vendors with merchandise in comics, toys, film and games. (Noon-7 p.m. Nov. 8; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10, $10-$199, Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls., twincitiescon.com)
Disney on Ice
Everyone’s favorite mouse embarks on another adventure with multileveled production numbers. Follow Mickey and pals as they attempt to thwart Captain Hook’s plan to steal Tinker Bell’s magic. Sing along as the journey travels through Arendelle, then on to stops to greet Belle, Buzz Lightyear, Moana and others. (7 p.m. Nov. 21; 10 a.m. & 7 p.m. Nov. 22; 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m. Nov. 23; 1 & 5 p.m. Nov. 24, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, ticketmaster.com)
Oak Blood Forest
There’s a new ghoul in town that horrifies its victims by realizing their deepest fears. Attempt to make it out unscathed by the horrors that await in the more than 20 terrifyingly themed areas. Enter the trail unguided as live actors, special effects and animations try to frighten thrill-seekers. What isn’t scary? The price. Oak Blood Forest’s fee of $20 won’t shock your wallet like other Twin Cities horror haunts that can cost nearly $100. (Sept. 27-Nov. 2, see website for schedule, $14.95-$19.95, 7410 Hwy. 212, Chaska, oakbloodforest.com)
MELISSA WALKER
