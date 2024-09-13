Top 10 family-friendly events in the Twin Cities this fall

Valleyfair’s nights of frightening fun have returned. The amusement park has resurrected Minnesota’s largest Halloween haunt. Guests will need steady nerves to enter the six immersive haunted mazes, including the new “state-of-the-scare” “Cryptic Land,” where guests seek to avoid the Minnesota Ice Man. Those who make it through the mazes unscathed can go through scare zones and interactives such as Hide and Seek, Hell on Wheels, the Raveyard and more. This time the attraction is a separate ticketed event from the daytime, family-friendly “Tricks and Treats,” which will continue this year with lighthearted and no-scare amusements and activities. (ValleyScare: Select Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 26, see website for schedule, valleyscare.com; Tricks and Treats: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 28-Oct. 27, valleyfair.com, $34.99-$65, 1 Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee)