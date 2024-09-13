Top 10 events geared to grown-ups in the Twin Cities
Fall fun for adults includes beer and cider festivals, live podcasts and more.
It’s a marriage of Midwestern music and drinks. Pop-rock group Of the Orchard performs as well as roots rock band Clay Fulton and the Lost 40 and folk artists Maygen & the Birdwatcher. Guests can quench their thirst with ciders, seltzers, wines and beers from local and national brands. Visit with retailers and vendors to get your event passport stamped to win a prize. (1-5 p.m. Sept. 28, $45, CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul, minnesotamonthly.com)
Lush Icon Pageant
Baby drag queens who are new to the pageant scene have a chance to win as much as $1,000 in prize money. The gender-inclusive contest is open to all drag performers in three categories: Pink Carpet Fashion, talent and onstage question. The audience will be treated to an evening of the art form known for its creative expression. (7 p.m. Sept. 29, 990 Central Av. NE., Mpls., lushmpls.com)
Minnesota Hunks Male Revue Show
Using inspiration from the film “Magic Mike,” this upscale show brings gal pals together for a night of cabaret entertainment. Perfect for just a night out with the BFFs or a bachelorette party or birthday, view male dancers in a series of performances with audience participation. (8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $20-$40, Lumber Exchange Event Center, 10 S. 5th St., Mpls., eventbrite.com)
Twin Cities Frocktails
What’s a “frocktail,” you say? Darling, it’s only the event of the season that brings the local sewing community together for the first time to provide a fabulous evening of talking about sewing, fashion, dancing and showing off your finest garments. Those new to sewing and who just can’t get the concept of pockets and zippers together in time need not worry, everyone is welcome to come and serve their best look. (6-10 p.m. Oct. 5, $125, Fulton Taproom, 414 N. 6th Av., Mpls., twincitiesfrocktails.com)
Ham Lake Brewfest
Fall is beer’s time to shine with many festivals devoted to the beverage. This one is no different with breweries providing samples for guests. General admission tickets include unlimited samples, yard games and live bands. Food trucks include White Rabbit Kitchen and La Cochinita. (3-7 p.m. Oct. 5, $30-$40, $10 for sober ticket, Ham Lake Lanes, 16465 Highway 65 NE., Ham Lake, hamlakeareacc.org)
CiderFest
Those whose elevated palates require more than Pabst Blue Ribbon or a Bud Light can attend the region’s premier cider event. Guests sip on unlimited samples from area cideries including Sapsucker Farms, Minneapolis Cider Co. and more. Fill your belly with food from Potter’s Pasties and Breizh Kitchen. (1-5 p.m. Oct. 12, $50-$60, $10 for designated drivers, Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE. 9th St., Mpls., minnesotacider.org)
Sister Celeste’s All Hallows’ Event
Michelle Myers Berg brings the fictitious nun to life for a refined evening about the history of the Eve of All Hallows with stories of spiritual activity in St. Paul. Upon learning that not all of the bottled-up spirits at the hotel bar are of a liquid form, guests are treated to a select beverage to calm uneasy nerves. Appropriately, the evening is held in the old chapel inside the historic Celeste of St. Paul Hotel, formerly a convent and St. Agatha’s Conservatory of Music and Art run by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. (7 p.m. Oct. 12-13, Oct. 18-20, Oct. 24-27, $26-$28, 26 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, celestial-tours.com)
Cold Case Live
According to the FBI’s uniform crime report, nearly 340,000 murder cases remain unsolved. This true crime podcast goes inside the minds of murderers and explores unsolved crimes. Host Joe Kennedy walks audiences through the process of solving cold cases through in-depth analysis and firsthand insights. The end of the show offers guests the chance to solve a case through re-enactments along with a Q&A. (7 p.m. Oct. 13, $35, Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, axs.com)
Lore Podcast Live
The award-winning podcast brings true life scary stories to a live audience. The creepy show reveals the darker side of history with tales of creatures, people and places of your most frightening nightmares. It’s set in a modern campfire experience. Listen as host Aaron Mahnke tells dark tales with live musical accompaniment by Chad Lawson for dramatic flair. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, $48, Pantages, 710 Hennepin Av., Mpls., hennepinarts.org)
Witches Night Out
This is an enchanting evening for all good witches and warlocks to shop for local treasures with exclusive discounts. Fun, not fright, awaits with an after-party including music, drinks and a costume contest. Ticket levels include the Basic Witch, for base access to events, and the Wicked Witch, which comes with a bewitchingly good swag bag and commemorative wine glass. (4-10 p.m. Oct. 17, $10-$25, Water Street, downtown Excelsior, excelsiorlakeminnetonkachamber.com)
MELISSA WALKER
