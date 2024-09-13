Top 10 events geared to grown-ups in the Twin Cities

What’s a “frocktail,” you say? Darling, it’s only the event of the season that brings the local sewing community together for the first time to provide a fabulous evening of talking about sewing, fashion, dancing and showing off your finest garments. Those new to sewing and who just can’t get the concept of pockets and zippers together in time need not worry, everyone is welcome to come and serve their best look. (6-10 p.m. Oct. 5, $125, Fulton Taproom, 414 N. 6th Av., Mpls., twincitiesfrocktails.com)