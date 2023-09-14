Peter Gabriel

The wait is over. Both for a concert and new music. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is finally offering new music for the first time since 2002, which is when he last performed in the Twin Cities. "i/o" is the name of the album with a release date to come, though he has been dropping new songs each month this year. On his recent European tour, Gabriel offered more than 10 songs from "i/o" as well as old favorites like "Biko," "In Your Eyes" and the MTV classic "Sledgehammer." (Oct. 3, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $65 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas

In an ideal world where classic rap is treated as royally as classic rock, these veteran acts from different New York City boroughs would be packing arenas this fall. Their respective debuts are two of hip-hop's all-time greatest albums: 1993's "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," with songs including "Protect Ya Neck" and "C.R.E.A.M.," and Nas' 1994 coming-out "Illmatic," with "N.Y. State of Mind" and "The World Is Yours." Each put on stellar live sets in recent years at the Soundset festival, as did the added opening act De La Soul, carrying on after the February death of Trugoy the Dove (Oct. 7, Target Center, Mpls., $25 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Brian Setzer

He just doesn't play around his adopted hometown much. The Brian Setzer Orchestra, which used to kick off its annual Christmas tour in Minneapolis, has been in mothballs since 2019. That year, the singer-guitarist reunited with Stray Cats for a 40th anniversary tour and their first album in 25 years. Now the frontman is resuming his solo career as his new rockabilly album, "The Devil Always Collects" arrives on Sept. 15. So Setzer is undertaking the Rockabilly Riot Tour with bassist Chris D'Rozario from Australia and drummer Juan Laurios from Mexico. (Oct. 13, State Theatre, Mpls., $54.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Kim Petras

The German-reared, Los Angeles-based singer has vaulted into the mainstream consciousness in the past year. She landed at No. 1 last fall with her Sam Smith duet "Unholy," grabbed a Grammy for it and gave a controversial devilish performance that night on live TV, got invited to the Met Gala and landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated as one of four subjects for the annual swimsuit issue. In June, Petras released her first major label album, the Euro-beat, dance-happy "Feed the Beast," with assists from producer Dr. Luke and Nicki Minaj, among others. (Oct. 19, the Armory, Mpls., $47 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Stephen Sanchez

At a mere 21, this swooning, golden-voiced Los Angeles area singer/songwriter has one of the most anticipated debut albums of the year and is selling out dates on the subsequent tour. This comes after the breakout success of his lovelorn hit "Until I Found You," bound to be a new standard at weddings and one of the biggest audience singalongs at any fall concert. His record, "Angel Face," finally arrives this week and is generating further buzz with another elegant ballad, "Be More." (Oct. 19, First Avenue, Mpls., all ages, $30, axs.com)

Lil Uzi Vert will “Just Wanna Rock” at the Armory on Oct. 21.

Lil Uzi Vert

Following a string of high-profile features in the Migos hit "Bad and Boujee," Travis Scott's "Watch" and more, the high-wired Philadelphia rapper landed his own Billboard Top 10 hit last year with "Just Wanna Rock" and is racking up more streams and radio play now with his Nicki Minaj-accompanied single "Endless Fashion." He's kicking off his Pink Tape Tour here in Minneapolis after a five-year lull from touring, and after twice canceling on local audiences. (Oct. 21, the Armory, Mpls., $139 and up, ticketmaster.com)

The 1975

After headlining seemingly every other big festival this summer — and kicking up lots of headlines along the way — Matt Healy and his breezy synth-pop band from Manchester, England, are taking on arenas across America this fall. Healy's brief affiliation with Taylor Swift and knack for controversial comments (including a recent dust-up over LGBTQ rights while in Malaysia) have overshadowed his band's impressive ascent off its stylish 2022 album, "Being Funny in a Foreign Language." (Oct. 26, Target Center, Mpls., $60 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

Who had these two touring together on their 2023 baby-boomer pairings bingo card? The Two Icons – One Night Tour partners the quintessential scrappy New York piano man with the bewitching California mystical spirit. Both were big in the '70s, Joel as a solo artist and Nicks with Fleetwood Mac. She had a thriving solo career in the '80s and beyond, and he stopped creating new music in the mid-'90s. Expect them to come together onstage, at least for her Tom Petty duet, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." (Nov. 10, U.S. Bank Stadium, Mpls., $140 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Aerosmith

They made it to their 50th anniversary in 2020 and then the wheels started to come off. Again. Drummer Joey Kramer had a falling out with the band after an injury suffered in 2019; after a series of lawsuits, he's no longer on tour. Lead singer Steven Tyler reportedly had a relapse and went to drug rehab in summer 2022. There's a reason he and guitarist Joe Perry have been nicknamed the Toxic Twins. Still, somehow the Bad Boys from Boston manage to pull it together for "Livin' on the Edge" and "Walk This Way." (Nov. 13, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $64 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Liz Phair

Not just another Gen-X album-anniversary tour, this celebration of the Chicago indie-rock hero's 18-song debut "Exile in Guyville" as it turns 30 comes at a time when its themes about men's overbearing ways and women's undervalued rights are as relevant as ever and striking a chord with younger audiences. Phair will play the album in full backed by a full band, and she's bringing along an exciting young opening act, Blondshell, who played a fiery 7th St. Entry set in July. (Nov. 17, Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $50 and up, axs.com)