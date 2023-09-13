Minnesota fans of Olivia Rodrigo won't be crying their guts out when she goes on tour next year: The new pop megastar has booked a March 15 date at Xcel Energy Center on her 2024 outing.

Rodrigo, who turns 21 in February, included the St. Paul gig in Wednesday's announcement for her Guts World Tour, named after her second album that came out last week. It will be the former Disney TV star's first arena tour, and it's likely to ignite Taylor Swift-like demand over tickets.

As with Swift's concerts, seats for Rodrigo's tour are being sold via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which requires fans to register first for the chance to buy tickets. Registration began right away Wednesday via Ticketmaster and OliviaRodrigo.com, and it will continue until Sunday at 9 p.m. Central Time. Prices have not been made public.

The global tour is set to begin just a few weeks before St. Paul in Palm Springs, Calif. — near Rodrigo's home town of Temecula — on Feb. 23. Other stops near Minnesota on the tour include Omaha on March 13, Milwaukee on March 16 and Chicago on March 19.

The tour news follows last week's release of "Guts," which is expected to easily take over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. Rollout for the new album was buoyed again by a performance on Tuesday night at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Rodrigo delivered the singles "Vampire" and "Get Him Back!"

On her first tour in 2022, Rodrigo gave a confident and musically solid performance at the Armory in Minneapolis. Riding the commercial and critical success of her debut album, "Sour" — featuring the megahits "Drivers License," "Brutal" and "Good 4 U" — that 2022 show's initial $45 tickets sold out in minutes, leaving many young fans and parents left to consider tour promoter Live Nation's $400-$775 "official platinum" prices or similarly expensive resale tickets.