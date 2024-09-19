Banks: Tools, schools and rules: The risk of squelching curiosity

I’ve revisited this periodically while reading about cellphones in schools. I did so again recently when we published the Sept. 6 commentary “Glad I don’t have to come up with that school smartphone policy” by Doug Johnson, a retired school technology director. Johnson was writing about a new Minnesota law that requires schools to have a student phone policy in place by March, and his main argument was to avoid making rules you can’t enforce. I liked that. But it was a secondary point that made me do a silent fist pump in my mind: “I know that my phone gives me access to information that makes me a more informed thinker.” Students, you see, don’t seem to use the smartphones that way. But they could.