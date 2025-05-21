Books

These gorgeous picture books (8 from Minnesota) are made for re-reading

From a trip Up North to what sheep should eat, 10 new tales are full of surprises.

By Laurie Hertzel

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 2:00PM
image is a cartoon of an elaborate invention, with levers and baseball mitts, being viewed by a child, a dog and a potted flower.
From "Smash, Crash, Topple, Roll," by Catherine Thimmesh and Shanda McCloskey.

It’s spring in Minnesota, so it’s probably raining or about to be raining. Which is the perfect excuse for sitting down with a book.

These 10 new titles, most with Minnesota themes or authors, are just the ticket:

cover of Rings of Heartwood is a woodcut-style illustration of children reading in a forest glade
Rings of Heartwood (MN Historical Society Press)

Rings of Heartwood, by Molly Beth Griffin, illustrated by Claudia McGehee. Minnesota Historical Society Press, 32 pages

“Nobody asked me/if I’d like to trade/my tail for legs,/ my gills for lungs,” says the frog in Minneapolis author Griffin‘s book. “My body changed/all on its own.” This is the message at the book’s heart — change is inevitable, it’s hard and, mostly, it’s good. These “poems on growing” focus on the natural world — ferns, bears and butterflies — and each is accompanied by an explanation of the science. But it’s easy to see how the poems might apply to humans, as well. McGehee’s detailed scratchboard and watercolor illustrations are a lovely complement to the text.

cover of The Secret Recipe is a child and an older woman following a recipe while a cat looks on
The Secret Recipe (Kar-Ben Publishing)

The Secret Recipe, by Ilan Stavans, illustrated by Taia Morley. Kar-Ben/Lerner Publications, 24 pages.

A boy visits his grandmother, who teaches him to make empanadas — but her recipe is written in a language he doesn’t recognize, and she calls the pastries “boureka.” Why? “Long ago, only the Jews of Spain and Portugal spoke this language,” she explains. Step by step, as they add the olive oil and cheese, she explains the history of their people. When the king of Spain wanted everyone to become Christian, the Jews left, taking “their secret language with them.” Through a simple story of baking, Stavans teaches the importance of preserving one’s culture, language and traditions.

cover of Smash, Crash, Topple, Roll features a cartoon of a child, a dog, a cat and a contraption
Smash, Crash, Topple, Roll (Chronicle Books)

Smash, Crash, Topple, Roll: The Inventive Rube Goldberg, by Catherine Thimmesh, illustrated by Shanda McCloskey. Chronicle Books, 60 pages.

In this biography, text and illustrations work together to convey the blend of physics and bizarre fun that constitute Rube Goldberg’s wild inventions. “What exactly is a spoon if not the perfect arm for a catapult?” asks Thimmesh, of Eden Prairie, and, two pages later, McCloskey’s drawing of a cat being flung through the air shows exactly what that means (“It’s a catapult, get it?”). This book is text-heavy and laden with science, but the prose is engaging and the science is broken down in a clear way, heavy on the fun. Kids will want to build their own inventions once they finish “Smash.”

cover of Summer's Child is a pastel painting of a child and a donkey, under the sun
Summer's Child (Creative Company)

Summer’s Child, by James Christopher Carroll. Creative Editions, 16 pages.

With “Summer’s Child,” Mankato publisher Creative Editions continues its string of moody, gorgeous and dreamy picture books. This book presents the coming of summer as a theatrical event, with Bear as director and Dove playing the part of the sun, Dandelion a cloud. A small child narrates the play, which involves, as any summer story should, ice cream and picnics, but also rain and storms. “And they all cheered and ran about the forest in a wildness.” It’s a lovely, ethereal book, illustrated with Carroll’s pink and purple paintings, that celebrates those free and wide-open summer days of childhood.

cover of One Spring Up North features a drawing of a hiker next to a river
One Spring Up North (U of MN Press)

One Spring Up North, by John Owens, University of Minnesota Press, 36 pages.

cover of String Ball features a cartoon of large red ball of string and a cat
String Ball (Lerner)

String Ball, by Chris Monroe, Carolrhoda Books, 32 pages.

On the first page, Duluth artist Monroe tells you how to make a string ball (it requires a balloon, glue and lots of string) and after that the words go away and you are on your own. Follow the sneaky adventures of a frantic, spiky kitten who gets wedged inside a string ball and ... out the door it rolls! Each comical page shows what’s happening outside the ball (children playing, dogs frolicking) and inside the ball (panicking kitten with huge eyes). Monroe, author of “Monkey With a Tool Belt,” knows exactly how to make a young reader laugh.

cover of This Sheep Needs Your Help! features a cartoon of a sheep on the run
This Sheep Needs Your Help! (Candlewick)

This Sheep Needs Your Help! and This Pirate Needs Your Help!, by David LaRochelle, Candlewick, 18 pages.

Don’t be intimidated, but award-winning author/illustrator LaRochelle would like your help illustrating his new book — his two new books, actually. These “draw and erase adventures” are printed on glossy cardboard and come with a marking pen so you can finish the drawings he has begun, and then wipe them away. Draw the pirate’s tattoos, or a monster to scare off the dragon, or something tasty for the sheep to eat. (LaRochelle, who lives in White Bear Lake, recommends lemonade, apples and pizza. But you do you.) What fun these books are — wry, intriguing and about as interactive as you can get.

cover of And, Too, the Fox is a painting of a fox
And, Too, the Fox (Carolrhoda)

And, Too, the Fox, by Ada Limón, illustrated by Gaby D’Alessandro, Carolrhoda, 24 pages.

Limón‘s wonderful poem, originally included in a collection published by Minneapolis’ Milkweed Editions, gives us the essence of a fox in just a few words, while D’Alessandro’s full-spread digital illustrations capture the animal’s beauty, verve and joy. A fox wanders through a neighborhood, hunting and playing. He “takes only what he needs and lives a life that some might call small.” And he “never cares what you do when he’s gone.” This tender book is a great introduction to poetry for a small child. And oh, that we could all live like the fox.

cover of Strong Like Me is an illustration of a bunch of kids working out
Strong Like Me (Candlewick)

Strong Like Me, by Kelechi Okafor, illustrated by Michaela Dias-Hayes, Candlewick Press, 32 pages.

Everyone has something that makes them special, and with little Kamara, it’s her strength. “I love the way my strength gives me a tingly feeling that fizzes and zaps,” she says. She can run fast and swim forever. She beats boys and girls alike. But her friends are jealous and they make her feel bad instead of proud. With the encouragement of her wise, adventurous aunt (who has traveled the world and swum with sharks), Kamara figures out how to feel strong, proud — and good. Dias-Hayes’ ebullient, spangled illustrations bring to life the warmth, wisdom and love of Kamara’s mother and aunt.

cover of The Peanut Man is a painting of a man selling peanuts, door to door
The Peanut Man (Peachtree Publishing)

The Peanut Man, by Carmen Agra Deedy, illustrated by Raúl Colón, Peachtree Publishing, 48 pages.

Deedy’s tender story tells of her family’s emigration from Cuba to the United States in the 1960s. Back in Havana, she had made friends with Emilio, an itinerant peanut vendor. “He knew everyone by name. And we all knew el manisero, the Peanut Man.” But at their new home in Georgia, she was homesick and lonely, unable to speak the language. “One thing reminded me of home … baseball!” At the game, she meets a new Peanut Man, who befriends her and, for the first time, makes her feel at home. Colón’s soft, lush illustrations encourage the book’s nostalgic mood.

Laurie Hertzel is a freelance book critic and winner of the 2023 Kerlan Award, recognizing exceptional support in children’s literature.

Laurie Hertzel

Senior Editor

Freelance writer and former Star Tribune books editor Laurie Hertzel is at lauriehertzel@gmail.com.

