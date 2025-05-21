These gorgeous picture books (8 from Minnesota) are made for re-reading

In a wordless book, every picture tells a story and every child will tell that story in their own way. In the third book by Minneapolis artist Owens, the family from his previous books canoes and kayaks in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. In early spring, they paddle across a lake, but others have gone before them: Wolves crossed on patches of ice, turtles on a fallen tree and birds above, in the sky. Once again, as he did in “One Winter Up North” and “One Summer Up North,” Owens uses colored pencils and imagination to tell a full adventure. (Owens will read from “Spring” at 11 a.m. June 21 at Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais, Minn.)