These gorgeous picture books (8 from Minnesota) are made for re-reading

It’s spring in Minnesota, so it’s probably raining or about to be raining. Which is the perfect excuse for sitting down with a book.
These 10 new titles, most with Minnesota themes or authors, are just the ticket:
Rings of Heartwood, by Molly Beth Griffin, illustrated by Claudia McGehee. Minnesota Historical Society Press, 32 pages
“Nobody asked me/if I’d like to trade/my tail for legs,/ my gills for lungs,” says the frog in Minneapolis author Griffin‘s book. “My body changed/all on its own.” This is the message at the book’s heart — change is inevitable, it’s hard and, mostly, it’s good. These “poems on growing” focus on the natural world — ferns, bears and butterflies — and each is accompanied by an explanation of the science. But it’s easy to see how the poems might apply to humans, as well. McGehee’s detailed scratchboard and watercolor illustrations are a lovely complement to the text.
The Secret Recipe, by Ilan Stavans, illustrated by Taia Morley. Kar-Ben/Lerner Publications, 24 pages.
A boy visits his grandmother, who teaches him to make empanadas — but her recipe is written in a language he doesn’t recognize, and she calls the pastries “boureka.” Why? “Long ago, only the Jews of Spain and Portugal spoke this language,” she explains. Step by step, as they add the olive oil and cheese, she explains the history of their people. When the king of Spain wanted everyone to become Christian, the Jews left, taking “their secret language with them.” Through a simple story of baking, Stavans teaches the importance of preserving one’s culture, language and traditions.
Smash, Crash, Topple, Roll: The Inventive Rube Goldberg, by Catherine Thimmesh, illustrated by Shanda McCloskey. Chronicle Books, 60 pages.
In this biography, text and illustrations work together to convey the blend of physics and bizarre fun that constitute Rube Goldberg’s wild inventions. “What exactly is a spoon if not the perfect arm for a catapult?” asks Thimmesh, of Eden Prairie, and, two pages later, McCloskey’s drawing of a cat being flung through the air shows exactly what that means (“It’s a catapult, get it?”). This book is text-heavy and laden with science, but the prose is engaging and the science is broken down in a clear way, heavy on the fun. Kids will want to build their own inventions once they finish “Smash.”