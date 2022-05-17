DULUTH — The St. Louis County Board unanimously voted to declare a local state of emergency on Tuesday morning in response to road washouts and drainage backups.

By declaring a state of emergency, the county will later be eligible to apply for state and federal aid if damages meet the threshold of $420,000 and $840,000 respectively, according to public works director Jim Foldesi, who spoke during an emergency meeting of the commissioners at the St. Louis County Government Services Center.

The state level has already been reached, he said.

The National Weather Service is predicting peak water levels within two weeks at Crane Lake, Lake Kabetogama, Vermilion River, Lake Vermilion and Basswood Lake/River, according to a news release from St. Louis County.

County Board chairman Paul MacDonald said sandbagging has already begun in these areas in preparation.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources warned travelers about high-water conditions and flooding in the North Shore, which led to road closures in St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties.