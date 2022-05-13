DULUTH — Rivers swollen with 2 inches of recent rain and snowmelt have created dangerous high-water conditions and flooding on the North Shore.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warned travelers Friday night of tributaries breaching and closing trails, roads and bridges. Several roads in St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties were closed.

"Our first priority is ensuring public safety and the safety of our staff," director Ann Pierce of the DNR's Parks and Trails Division said in a news release.

"Last night's severe storms, paired with the late-spring melt, caused rivers to flood. These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas."

Closings affected Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, George H. Crosby Manitou, Temperance River, Cascade River and Judge C.R. Magney state parks, and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails and the Superior Hiking Trail. Visitors should check with park staff about conditions, also found here. DNR staff planned to contact those with state park campground reservations.

A flood warning was in effect along much of the North Shore.