Just 83 seconds into Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, Lynx center Sylvia Fowles took a step to move up the court, then came up lame. Her right calf – which had kept her out of two of Minnesota’s first eight games – was hurt. Apparently, badly. She had to be helped off the court.

The game changed. The hope for the Lynx is that the season won’t change, too, should Fowles’ injury prove significant.

Without Fowles, the matchup with the Aces – who like to bully the ball into the paint, score inside and get to the foul line, was a difficult one in a 87-77 loss to the Aces that dropped the Lynx to 6-3.

Before the game Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said her team had to defend without fouling and rebound the ball. Without Fowles, that proved a problem.

The Lynx struggled to contain Angel McCoughtry, who scored 21 points. A’ja Wilson scored 23. Kayla McBride had 17 points and five steals and Jackie Young 16 off the bench. The Aces (7-2) won their sixth straight.

Napheesa Collier had her best game of the season, with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Crystal Dangerfield added 14.Kayla Alexander had 11 on a night when the Aces turned 19 Lynx turnovers into 23 points.

The Aces used a 6-0 run to end the first half to take a five-point lead. Then they finished the first half on a n 18-4 run to go up 53-37 at the half.

Down 65-49 with 3:29 left in the third quarter, the Lynx went on an 11-4 run to end the quarter, including four points from Napheesa Collier and three-pointers by both Bridget Carleton and Rachel Banham, to pull within 69-60 entering the fourth.

But the Aces scored the first four points of the final quarter – buckets by McCoughtry and Young – and the Aces’ lead was back to 17.

Both Collier and Crystal Dangerfield scored twice in an 8-0 run by Minnesota that took the lead back down to nine mid-quarter. But the Lynx couldn’t get closer.

The Star Tribune will not be traveling to Florida for NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.