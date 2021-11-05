Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will get another chance to make the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The former Twins were among 10 players named to the ballot for the "Golden Days Era" election, which will be decided on by a committee on Dec. 5. The Golden Days Era covers players who primarily played from 1950-69.

Kaat won 283 games pitching for 25 seasons for six teams and was a three-time All-Star.He helped the Twins to the 1965 World Series and was 25-13 with 19 complete games in 1966.

Oliva's 15-year career – all with the Twins — was marred by knee injuries, but he won three batting titles, led the American League in hits five times and was an eight-time All-Star.

The other Golden Days nominees are Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Gil Hodges, Roger Maris, Minnie Miñoso, Danny Murtaugh, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills.

Oliva, Kaat and Wills are the only living nominees.

In addition to the Golden Days Era, there are also 10 nominees for the "Early Baseball Era," which is for players before 1950.

The Early Baseball Era ballot includes Bill Dahlen, John Donaldson, Bud Fowler, Vic Harris, Grant "Home Run" Johnson, Lefty O'Doul, Buck O'Neil, Dick "Cannonball" Redding, Allie Reynolds and George Scales.

Each committee has 16 members, and nominees must get at least 12 votes; committee members can't vote for more than four players, however.

The last time they were eligible, Oliva got 11 votes — falling one short — and Kaat got 10.