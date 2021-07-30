TOKYO — Alise Willoughby's attempt to become the third BMX racer to win multiple Olympic medals ended on a rainy Friday morning in Tokyo.

In her first semifinal heat, she got out to a surprisingly slow start, then was bumped and went tumbling across the track, losing hold of her bike, as her competitors sped away.

In Heat 2, she rallied for a third-place finish and still had a chance to make the final. But near the end of the third heat, Willoughby crashed again. She tried to quickly right her bike but couldn't as the field passed her.

BMX is a sport of explosive action and inherent danger. Willoughby, of St. Cloud, has defied odds and career-ending crashes with skill and toughness, and this was her third Olympics. She entered the Games as the reigning world champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist (then known as Alise Post), and she had hoped for her first gold this time around.

After a week of sweltering heat and humidity, the clouds burst just before the semifinal heats would begin. One official said the races would be delayed, then, even as puddles formed on the track and workers used leaf blowers to disperse the water, said the races would go on as scheduled at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Then the announcement came: The rain would cause a 45-minute delay, 45 minutes for the athletes to worry about track conditions and allow their nerves to jangle.

Willoughby blew a kiss to the camera, probably intended for husband and coach Sam Willoughby, just before the race began. Sam, also an Olympic silver medalist in BMX racing, was paralyzed in a training crash and was sitting in a wheelchair in the stands near the finish line.

Willoughby was headed for 495 bumpy, swerving meters, perhaps in her best chance to win a gold. She never got the chance.

After dominating her three heats in the prelims on Thursday, Willoughby sounded confident entering what could be the final day of her Olympic career, although she is just 30 and the Paris Olympics are just three years away.

"I feel like I've had a lot of success the last few years and really found my own groove," she said.

Willoughby raced in three heats on Thursday in high heat and humidity, finishing first in each heat. She finished her first heat in 46.703, her second in 47.741 and her third in 45.410.

The fastest heat was turned in by Felicia Stancil of the U.S., in 44.412.

Mariana Pajon of Columbia took gold in Rio when Willoughby took silver and, before Willoughby's crash, would have been considered her primary rival.

"I'm excited," Willoughby said on Thursday. "This was the first time the women have had two days of racing, not just one, for the Olympic format, and I think it was good for everyone to get their feet wet, and for me, after a year and a half of international racing. It was good. Got a little bit of everything out there.''