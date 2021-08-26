A tip from an angler led authorities to a submerged pickup truck with a body inside in a lake northeast of the Twin Cities.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office was called after a bass fisherman saw an anomaly on his graph in 10 feet of water near the Chisago/Lindstrom Lake public access off Stinson Avenue in Chisago City at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

A GMC truck was recovered from the water and officers found the body of a male inside it.

He was not named but is connected to a missing person case out of Fridley, according to the release.

Officers do not believe foul play was involved.

Law enforcement and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

