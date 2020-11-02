Tuesday’s U.S. Senate race in Minnesota offers starkly competing visions for the state, and one that could help decide the balance of power in the closely divided chamber.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Tina Smith seeks a full six-year term after being appointed to replace Al Franken, who resigned in 2017. Smith, a former Planned Parenthood executive, then won a special election in 2018 to serve out Franken’s term.

Her Republican challenger, former congressman Jason Lewis, worked for years as a onservative radio talk show host with a large following. But he lost his 2018 bid for re-election to Democrat Angie Craig.

Smith’s approach in Washington has been low key, working quietly until recently. In October, she offered a passionate Senate floor speech in defense of women’s reproductive rights as she opposed President Donald Trump’s nomination of conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Lewis, running as an ardent Trump supporter, backed Barrett’s nomination.

Smith worked as chief of staff for Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak, until she won election as lieutenant governor in 2014. In the Senate, she has voted along party lines on most issues. But she also worked with Republican colleagues on bills that became law in the GOP-run chamber. Smith’s support of Minnesota farmers as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee earned her the endorsement of the Minnesota Farm Bureau.

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., shared a laugh on stage with supporters and fellow politicians in this file photo.

Lewis has appeared with Trump at several campaign events and offered an agenda that mirrors the president’s criticism of temporary stay-at-home orders, business closures and other state-mandated restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis also embraces Trump’s strict immigration restrictions and import tariffs.

Like Republicans up and down the ballot, Lewis has sought to define himself as a law-and-order candidate. He has called Minnesota’s Senate race “a choice between law and order and violence and anarchy.” He has warned of “mob rule” if he loses. He also has laid out his support for law enforcement in the wake of the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd.

Smith has not joined Minneapolis City Council leaders calling for defunding the police and has instead advocated for law enforcemtn reforms.

Smith has led in most polls of the race, though Lewis has told supporters that the race has tightened in recent weeks. The Democrat collected roughly $14.9 million in campaign contributions, well over twice the roughly $5.4 million raised by Lewis, though he has benefited from heavy spending in the state by the Trump campaign.

Smith received roughly $12 million in individual donations. The balance came from political action committee donations from a spectrum of Minnesota businesses sectors, including U.S. Bank, Polaris and Best Buy, as well as the Renewable Fuels Association, which represents the ethanol industry, and labor unions.

Lewis’ support came largely from individual donations, where he collected $5.1 million of his $5.4 million campaign account.