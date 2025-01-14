Timberwolves-Warriors game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Wolves update: They won Monday in Washington to move into eighth in the West at 21-18, but are only 10-8 at home. … The Wolves are 19th in offensive rating and sixth in defense. … G Anthony Edwards (25.8) is eighth in the league in scoring, and six players on the Wolves average at least 9.9 points per game. … Edwards has played the seventh-most minutes (36.5 per game) in the NBA. … The Wolves rank third in the league in three-point pct. (.378). … Rookie guards Rob Dillingham (ankle) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (ankle) are out.