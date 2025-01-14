Wolves

Timberwolves-Warriors game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

The teams are battling to stay in playoff position entering the nationally televised game at Target Center.

By Chris Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 10:19PM
Stephen Curry of the Warriors celebrates his team's victory over the Wolves at Target Center on Dec. 21. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Golden State Warriors at Timberwolves

Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., Target Center

TV, radio: ESPN/FanDuel Sports North, iHeart app

Warriors update: Golden State is 19-20 and 12th in the Western Conference; they are 9-10 on the road. … They are 2-1 against the Wolves this season, including a 113-103 victory on Dec. 21 at Target Center where G Stephen Curry had 31 points and 10 assists. … The Warriors are 21st in the league in offensive rating and eighth in defense. … Curry is averaging 22.7 points and leads the NBA in free-throw pct. (.935). ... F Draymond Green (back) and F Jonathan Kuminga (calf) did not play in Monday’s loss in Toronto and G Gary Payton II (ankle) and G Brandin Podziemski (abdominal) are out.

Wolves update: They won Monday in Washington to move into eighth in the West at 21-18, but are only 10-8 at home. … The Wolves are 19th in offensive rating and sixth in defense. … G Anthony Edwards (25.8) is eighth in the league in scoring, and six players on the Wolves average at least 9.9 points per game. … Edwards has played the seventh-most minutes (36.5 per game) in the NBA. … The Wolves rank third in the league in three-point pct. (.378). … Rookie guards Rob Dillingham (ankle) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (ankle) are out.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Miller

Editor

Chris Miller supervises coverage of professional sports teams. He has been at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 1999 and is a former sports editor of the Duluth News-Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Sports

NBA-leading Cavaliers end Pacers' 6-game winning streak with a 127-117 victory

card image

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 127-117 on Tuesday night.

Wolves

Timberwolves-Warriors game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

card image

Wolves

Wolves dodge a disaster against Wizards with 41 points from Edwards

card image