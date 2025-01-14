Timberwolves-Warriors game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players
The teams are battling to stay in playoff position entering the nationally televised game at Target Center.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., Target Center
TV, radio: ESPN/FanDuel Sports North, iHeart app
Warriors update: Golden State is 19-20 and 12th in the Western Conference; they are 9-10 on the road. … They are 2-1 against the Wolves this season, including a 113-103 victory on Dec. 21 at Target Center where G Stephen Curry had 31 points and 10 assists. … The Warriors are 21st in the league in offensive rating and eighth in defense. … Curry is averaging 22.7 points and leads the NBA in free-throw pct. (.935). ... F Draymond Green (back) and F Jonathan Kuminga (calf) did not play in Monday’s loss in Toronto and G Gary Payton II (ankle) and G Brandin Podziemski (abdominal) are out.
Wolves update: They won Monday in Washington to move into eighth in the West at 21-18, but are only 10-8 at home. … The Wolves are 19th in offensive rating and sixth in defense. … G Anthony Edwards (25.8) is eighth in the league in scoring, and six players on the Wolves average at least 9.9 points per game. … Edwards has played the seventh-most minutes (36.5 per game) in the NBA. … The Wolves rank third in the league in three-point pct. (.378). … Rookie guards Rob Dillingham (ankle) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (ankle) are out.
Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 127-117 on Tuesday night.