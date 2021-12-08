Wolves vs. Jazz

7 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center

BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: Coach Chris Finch said guard Patrick Beverley is on track to return Wednesday after missing six games because of a left adductor strain, but D'Angelo Russell is likely to miss his second consecutive game because of right ankle soreness. Assuming Beverley returns, Russell will be the only regular rotation player still out after illness and injury have caused several players to miss games over the last week. The Wolves have lost three straight over that stretch and are in the middle of a three-game homestand. Their defensive rating with Russell off the floor is 112.8 points allowed per 100 possessions, the highest of any player when they are taken off the floor.

Jazz update: Utah will test the Wolves' defense as the Jazz comes into Minnesota with the best offensive efficiency in the league at 116.2 points per 100 possessions. The Jazz has the second-best net rating in the league at 9.4. Part of the reason for that is Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovich are both shooting over 40% from three-point range. Utah has the sixth-best three-point percentage (37%) and fifth-most free-throw attempts (21.5 per game).