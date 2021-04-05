6 p.m. vs. Sacramento • BSN, 830-AM

Stay at home will be brief

Wolves update: The Wolves will play one game at home before bouncing out again for two more on the road, at Indiana and Boston. The Wolves had a number of players unavailable for Saturday's game against Philadelphia. Malik Beasley (left hamstring soreness) is doubtful for Monday, as are Ricky Rubio (back spasms) and Jaylen Nowell (right tibia bruise). Nowell was injured during the game Saturday. D'Angelo Russell (left knee), who last played Feb. 8, was upgraded to doubtful. … In 17 games against the Kings, Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 23 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Kings update: Marvin Bagley will be out as he rehabilitates a fractured hand. De'Aaron Fox has averaged 14.5 points against Minnesota in his career, the second-lowest mark he's had against any team. But Fox is averaging a career-best 24.5 points per game to go with 7.1 assists. … Buddy Hield is averaging 16.5 points on 38% three-point shooting. … The Kings have the worst defensive rating in the NBA at 117.9 points allowed per 100 possessions. Their offense ranks 10th at 113.8. They rank seventh in turnover percentage.

Chris Hine