NO PLAYER POS HT WT YR Comment

5 Malik Beasley G 6-4 196 5 A lot to prove after signing contract worth up to $60 million and getting into offseason legal trouble.

23 Jarrett Culver G 6-6 200 2 Second-year wing had a strong training camp and preseason after struggling on offense as a rookie.

17 Ed Davis F 6-9 222 11 Veteran acquired in draft night trade should bring stability and defensive acumen.

1 Anthony Edwards G 6-5 229 R The Wolves will be patient with their 19-year-old No. 1 overall pick, but plenty of eyes will be on him.

22 Ashton Hagans* G 6-3 193 R Depth player who averaged 6.4 assists at Kentucky last season.

41 Juancho Hernangómez F 6-9 215 5 Good fit as a "stretch four" after making 42% of his threes following February trade.

10 Jake Layman F 6-8 212 5 Underrated player who has good chemistry with Karl-Anthony Towns. Wolves were 8-6 before he was injured last season.

3 Jaden McDaniels F 6-9 192 R No. 28 overall pick has raw talent but is more of a long-term project.

6 Jordan McLaughlin* G 5-11 185 2 Undersized point guard was a nice surprise last year and could get chances again this season.

4 Jaylen Nowell G 6-4 197 2 The second-round pick in 2019 made 43.6% of his threes in the G League last season and could help Wolves from deep.

20 Josh Okogie G 6-4 220 3 Has developed a reputation as a strong defender, but will his offensive game take another step forward?

11 Naz Reid C 6-9 250 2 Contributed as an undrafted rookie last season and needs to refine his game to be part of the regular rotation.

9 Ricky Rubio G 6-3 199 10 The longtime fan favorite returns via trade and with a different role as a contributor instead of savior.

0 D'Angelo Russell G 6-4 193 6 The Wolves pursued him as a franchise cornerstone. Now it's time to see how this big puzzle piece fits with the rest of the roster.

32 Karl-Anthony Towns C 7-0 250 6 As he goes, so will the Wolves. Can Towns elevate his defensive play to go with his offensive gifts?

8 Jarred Vanderbilt F 6-8 214 2 Depth player with 28 career NBA games but is still just 21.

* Two-Way Player