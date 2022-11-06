Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

With Rudy Gobert out, Towns shifted back to the center spot on offense and was on the attack all night. He finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

36 Wolves points off 23 Rockets turnovers.

24 Wolves' biggest lead and number of turnovers.

38 Assists for the Wolves on 49 baskets.