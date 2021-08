The Timberwolves will begin the NBA season by playing seven of their first eight games at Target Center, with the season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the Houston Rockets.

The first road game is Oct. 28 at NBA champion Milwaukee.

The Lakers visit Target Center on Dec. 17 and March 16, and Golden State is in town Jan. 16 and March 1.

The Wolves will be on TNT on Jan. 27 at Golden State. Three other games are on NBA TV.

There are 13 back-to-backs on the schedule, five of which are home-and-home.

The season ends April 10 vs. the Bulls at Target Center.

TIMBERWOLVES SCHEDULE

OCTOBER

Wed. 20 Houston 7 PM

Sat. 23 New Orleans 7 PM

Mon. 25 New Orleans 7 PM

Wed. 27 at Milwaukee 7 PM

Sat. 30 Denver 8 PM

NOVEMBER

Mon. 1 Orlando 7 PM

Wed. 3 L.A. Clippers 7 PM

Fri. 5 L.A. Clippers 7 PM

Mon. 8 at Memphis 7 PM

Wed. 10 at Golden State 9 PM

Fri. 12 at L.A. Lakers 9:30 PM

Sat. 13 at L.A. Clippers 9:30 PM

Mon. 15 Phoenix 7 PM

Wed. 17 Sacramento 7 PM

Thu. 18 San Antonio 7 PM

Sat. 20 Memphis 7 PM

Mon. 22 at New Orleans 7 PM

Wed. 24 Miami 7 PM

Fri. 26 at Charlotte 6 PM

Sat. 27 at Philadelphia 5 PM

Mon. 29 Indiana 7 PM

DECEMBER

Wed. 1 at Washington 6 PM

Fri. 4 at Brooklyn 6 PM

Mon. 6 Atlanta 7 PM

Wed. 8 Utah 7 PM

Fri. 9 Cleveland 7 PM

Sun. 11 at Portland 8 PM

Wed. 13 at Denver 8 PM

Fri. 18 L.A. Lakers 7 PM

Sun. 20 Dallas 7 PM

Tue. 21 at Dallas 7:30 PM

Thu. 23 at Utah 8 PM

Mon. 27 Boston 7 PM

Tue. 28 New York 7 PM

Fri. 30 at Utah 8 PM

JANUARY

Sun. 2 at L.A. Lakers 8:30 PM

Mon. 3 at L.A. Clippers 9:30 PM

Wed. 5 Oklahoma City 7 PM

Fri. 7 at Oklahoma City 7 PM

Sun. 9 at Houston 6 PM

Tue 11 at New Orleans 7 PM

Thu. 13 at Memphis 7 PM

Sun. 16 Golden State 7 PM

Tue. 18 at New York 6:30 PM

Wed. 19 at Atlanta 6:30 PM

Sun. 23 Brooklyn 7 PM

Tue. 25 at Portland 9 PM

Thu. 27 at Golden State 9 PM

Fri. 28 at Phoenix 9 PM

Sun. 30 Utah 7 PM

FEBRUARY

Tue. 1 Denver 7 PM

Thu. 3 at Detroit 6 PM

Sun. 6 Detroit 2:30 PM

Tue. 8 at Sacramento 9 PM

Wed. 9 at Sacramento 9 PM

Fri. 11 at Chicago 7 PM

Sun. 13 at Indiana 2 PM

Tue. 15 Charlotte 7 PM

Wed. 16 Toronto 7 PM

Thu. 24 Memphis 7 PM

Fri. 25 Philadelphia 7 PM

Mon. 28 at Cleveland 6 PM

MARCH

Tue. 1 Golden State 7 PM

Fri. 4 at Oklahoma City 7 PM

Sat. 5 Portland 7 PM

Mon. 7 Portland 7 PM

Wed. 9 Oklahoma City 7 PM

Fri. 11 at Orlando 6 PM

Sat. 12 at Miami 7 PM

Mon. 14 at San Antonio 7:30 PM

Wed. 16 L.A. Lakers 7 PM

Sat. 19 Milwaukee 4 PM

Mon. 21 at Dallas 7:30 PM

Wed. 23 Phoenix 7 PM

Fri. 25 Dallas 7 PM

Sun. 27 at Boston 5 PM

Wed. 30 at Toronto 6:30 PM

APRIL

Fri. 1 at Denver 8 PM

Sun. 3 at Houston 6 PM

Tue. 5 Washington 7 PM

Thu. 7 San Antonio 7 PM

Sun. 10 Chicago time TBD