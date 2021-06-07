Intro: A listener asked host Michael Rand to rank the three best and worst Timberwolves trades in that franchise's history, so he took a swing at it. The usual suspects are on the list, but did Rand put the trade to get Jimmy Butler on his best or worst list? You'll have to listen to find out.

7:00: Longtime Star Tribune soccer insider Jon Marthaler joins the show to talk about Minnesota United past and present. It's been five years since the franchise announced it was launching in St. Paul, and the trajectory has been mostly positive since then. But the historical marker gives a chance to look back at what might have been: What if the franchise had folded when it was a second-division club, something that was very possible? And what if the Vikings' ownership group had won the bid to get the MLS franchise instead of the current group? Plus Marthaler and Rand will look at the current team's identity heading into a big match vs. Kansas City and a big U.S. Women's match coming in October.

27:00: The Lynx were quite mad about the free throw discrepancy in recent games against Connecticut, and let it be known in an unusual postgame news conference. Plus, do you remember Byron Buxton the baseball player? He's starting another rehab stint with the Saints starting Friday in St. Paul.

