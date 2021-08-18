The news that Carli Lloyd was retiring from the U.S. women's national team on Monday was met with some comfort after it was noted that she would play a handful of international friendlies in the United States so that her fans could watch her a few more times.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the final national competition for one of the greatest soccer players in American history will be in St. Paul.

Lloyd will play her final game with the U.S. women's national team in St. Paul at Allianz Field against South Korea on Tuesday, Oct. 26 as part of four international friendlies — the first matches for the USWNT since the Tokyo Olympics, where they won the bronze medal.

"It's a privilege to be able to host the U.S. Women's National team once again in front of our fans atAllianz Field," said Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright said in a statement. "It's wonderful that U.S. Soccer recognizes what an incredible venue we have for hosting our national teams for international competitions. What an incredible honor it will be to provide Carli Lloyd a memorable sendoff in front of such a passionate and adoring crowd in our home stadium. It's yet another landmark event for our club and our community."

The USWNT schedule will have them facing Paraguay (Sept. 16 in Cleveland, Sept. 21 in Cincinnati) and South Korea (Oct. 21 in Kansas City, Oct. 26 in St. Paul).

Lloyd, whose 312 matches played for the United States are the second most for any player on a national team in soccer history, has scored 128 international goals including one in the United States' 4-3 win over Australia in the bronze medal match in Tokyo.