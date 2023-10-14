The Timberwolves were again without forward Jaden McDaniels for a second consecutive preseason game Saturday as he is dealing with what the team is calling a minor left calf strain.

McDaniels will be re-evaluated in approximately "a week and a half," the team said. McDaniels is around the team and rehabilitating his injury.

McDaniels could still play in the season opener against Toronto on Oct. 25, but this timeline means he likely won't play in any of the Wolves' upcoming preseason games. Nickeil-Alexander Walker earned the start in McDaniels' place for the Wolves' game at New York on Saturday.

The Wolves are trying to sign McDaniels to a long-term contract extension before the season begins, and if they can't get a deal done by an Oct. 23 deadline, McDaniels could hit restricted free agency next summer.

The Wolves are no strangers to calf injuries, as both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan McLaughlin missed significant time because of calf strains a season ago, but it appears McDaniels won't miss a large amount of time.

McDaniels is entering his fourth season and is the Wolves' best perimeter defender. His offensive output has increased in each of his three previous seasons and he averaged a career high 12.1 points per game last season and shot 40% from three-point range.