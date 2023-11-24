WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Kings at Target Center, 7 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio

Stats and analytics: Click here.

Today's line: Wolves by 3.5

Pregame reading: The Wolves had a "professional" approach in defeating Philadelphia.

For the fans: The Wolves will debut their colorful in-season tournament court while wearing their lake-inspired City Edition jerseys.

Opening bell: The Wolves will play in their first in-season tournament home game. Both they and Sacramento are 2-0 in their group, and the Wolves can clinch their group and a spot in the semifinals with a victory.

Watch him: G De'Aaron Fox is one of the toughest covers in the league thanks to his speed. Fox is averaging 29.2 points per game and has formed a tough pairing with big man Domantas Sabonis (20.2).

Injuries: F Jaden McDaniels (right ankle sprain) and G Jordan McLaughlin (right knee sprain) are out for the Wolves. For the Kings, F Keegan Murray (back) and G Keon Ellis (ankle) are out; G Colby Jones is questionable.

Forecast: The Kings had the No. 1 offensive efficiency a season ago but are 14th this season, only one spot ahead of the Wolves, who have the No. 1 defense. The Wolves are 7-0 at home and had success last season when the Kings were a better version of themselves, when the Wolves won three of four meetings. They have the size and athleticism to slow down the Fox-Sabonis pairing.

