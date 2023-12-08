WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Memphis at FedEx Forum, 7 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN Extra; iHeartradio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Today's line: Wolves by 6.5

Pregame reading: How Anthony Edwards felt in his first game back from a hip injury.

Opening bell: This is the second of the two games the NBA scheduled for the Wolves (16-4) after they didn't advance to the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament. The Wolves won the first Wednesday over San Antonio, and they now head to Memphis, where they defeated the 6-14 Grizzlies 119-97 on Nov. 26.

Watch him: Desmond Bane has been trying to hold the Grizzlies together as best as he can on the offensive end as Ja Morant nears a return from suspension. Bane is averaging 25.1 points per game while shooting 38% from three-point range. His usage rate of 30.2% is the highest of his career.

Injuries: Jaden McDaniels remains out for the Wolves because of a right ankle sprain while Jordan McLaughlin is close to a return from a right knee sprain that has kept him out since Nov. 6. McLaughlin is listed as questionable. Memphis has been one of the most injury-ravaged teams in the league. In addition to Brandon Clarke's continued recovery from an Achilles injury, and Steven Adams (knee) being out for the year, the Grizzlies will be without Luke Kennard (knee), Marcus Smart (foot) and Jake LaRavia (eye), while Morant is still out serving a 25-game suspension.

Forecast: The Wolves enter the tail end of a favorable stretch of games schedule-wise. Their last three opponents have been teams near the bottom of the standings, and the Wolves have notched three consecutive wins, five straight overall, a streak that began with a win Memphis. The Wolves got Anthony Edwards back from a hip injury Wednesday and he shook off some of the rust. Expect a better effort from him on Friday, and the Wolves should be able to handle the undermanned Grizzlies for another win.

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.