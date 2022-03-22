PHOENIX SUNS AT TIMBERWOLVES

7 p.m. Target Center BSN, 830-AM

Suns update: Phoenix (58-14) has far-and-away the NBA's best record, has won five in a row and is five victories from setting a franchise record. ... G Devin Booker (25.9) is the team's scoring leader and C Deandre Ayton averages 10 rebounds. ... F Mikal Bridges is leading candidate for NBA defensive player of the year. ... G Chris Paul (fractured thumb), F Jae Crowder (groin, ankle) and sixth man Cam Johnson (quad) are out.

Wolves update: They have clinched at least a play-in spot but are shooting to move into the top six in the West to avoid the play-in. Before Denver's late game Tuesday, the Wolves were a half-game behind the sixth-place Nuggets. ... They are 24-12 at home. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns (forearm) is questionable and F Jaden McDaniels (ankle) is out. ... The Wolves have lost twice to the Suns this season.