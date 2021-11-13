9:30 p.m. Saturday at Los Angeles Clippers. TV: BSN Plus. Radio: 830-AM
Preview: The Clippers (7-4) rallied from 17 down to beat visiting Miami on Thursday behind 27 points from Paul George. ... They got a chance to watch the Wolves, who were trying to end a six-game losing streak, play the Lakers on Friday night. ... The Clippers swept a two-game series from the Wolves at Target Center last week. ... Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (knee surgery) is out. ... Veteran Serge Ibaka, who had back surgery in June, agreed to play in the G League to work on his conditioning.
Column: Bearcats face uphill climb to crack playoff puzzle
You've got to feel for the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Sports
Parrish scores 15 to lift FIU over Trinity (FL) 111-48
Daniel Parrish scored 15 points shooting 6 for 7 off the bench and Florida International beat Division III Trinity (FL).
Sports
Canterbury Park to race 65 days in 2022 as Saturday cards return
The Shakopee horse racing track plans to run from mid-May to mid-September and add Saturday evening racing.
Sports
Bridges, Ball lead Hornets past Walker, Knicks 104-96
Miles Bridges scored 24 points on some high-flying dunks and spin moves, point guard LaMelo Ball had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 12 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets erased an early 16-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 104-96 on Friday night.
Sports
Jones scores 15, No. 5 NC State women drub Wofford 90-57
Kayla Jones scored 15 points and No. 5 North Carolina State got its first win of the season, drubbing Wofford 90-57 on Friday night.