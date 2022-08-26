A warrant that caused the arrest of Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince in Miami on Thursday was issued because of a Texas traffic stop where marijuana allegedly was found in Prince's vehicle.

Tim Ciesco, a spokesman for the Arlington, Texas, police said in a statement Prince was pulled over on May 19 because of an expired registration.

Prince informed the officer he had two handguns in the car, the statement said. While searching the vehicle, the officer found what appeared to be a vape pen with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an ingredient in cannabis that can cause a high. THC is illegal in Texas. Upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, the officer also found a canister allegedly with marijuana inside, Ciesco said.

Arlington police charged Prince with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Under Texas law, it's illegal to carry a gun while engaging in a criminal offense.

Ciesco said the lab results to confirm the substances came back recently, which was the reason for the three-month period between the traffic stop and the warrant for Prince's arrest.

Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday night stemming from the warrant. He spent Thursday night at a correctional center adjacent to the airport. He has an extradition hearing scheduled for September 12. It was unclear if Prince was released on bond.

He played his first season for the Wolves in 2021-22 and was an important player off the bench as they returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. He averaged 7.3 points per game.

Prince, 28, signed a two-year, $16 million deal this offseason with the second year not guaranteed.

The Wolves issued a statement late Thursday saying, "We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."

Prince has also played with Brooklyn, Atlanta and Cleveland. He is a native of San Antonio, Texas, and attended Baylor. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2016 draft by Utah, but his rights were traded to the Hawks.