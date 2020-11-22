THE WEEK IN REVIEW

It’s been a busy week for the Timberwolves on a number of fronts. A recap:

The draft: Ending months of speculation, Minnesota kept the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, a 6-5 guard with a lot of potential. Edwards, 19, could eventually become a third star next to Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. The Wolves also obtained Leandro Bolmaro, a playmaking 6-7 forward from Argentina who is likely to remain overseas next season, with the No. 23 pick and Jaden McDaniels, a Washington freshman forward, with the No. 28 pick.

The trade: The Edwards pick was almost overshadowed by a draft-night deal that brought point guard Ricky Rubio back to Minnesota. Rubio, the former No. 5 overall pick of the Wolves who played in Minnesota for six seasons, is a fan favorite and should bring stability to a young roster. The Wolves officially announced his acquisition on Friday.

The deal: Also on Friday, the Wolves reached an agreement with restricted free agent Malik Beasley on a four-year, $60 million contract. The fourth year of the deal is a team option. With the Edwards pick, the Rubio trade and the Beasley signing, the core of next year’s team is starting to take shape.

What’s next: The Beasley contract can become official as early as Sunday. The Wolves could also look to make additional moves — including a potential deal for power forward Juancho Hernangomez, also a restricted free agent — but they lack the cap space to make any more major deals outside of trades. All of that is part of a condensed offseason. Training camps open in a little over a week and the regular season starts on Dec. 22.

Michael Rand